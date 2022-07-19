Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,878 shares of company stock worth $3,979,428 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.58. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

