Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

