Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,706 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

