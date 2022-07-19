Whittier Trust Co. Sells 666 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

UPS opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

