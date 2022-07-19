Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

