Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 276 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

