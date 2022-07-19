Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.46.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

