Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $196.12 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.85.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

