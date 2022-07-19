Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases New Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.06% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,786,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

