Financial Partners Group Inc Has $223,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

DHR opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

