Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 13,908 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

