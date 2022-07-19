Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 21,137 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 339,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAB opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

