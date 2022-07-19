WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.11% of WD-40 worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Stock Up 7.2 %

WDFC opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.61 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

