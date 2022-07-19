Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $526,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 113.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

