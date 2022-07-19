Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 100.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.