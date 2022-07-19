Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.