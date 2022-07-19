Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,974 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

