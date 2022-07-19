iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

