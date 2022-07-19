RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of RLI worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

