Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 68,546 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SBI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.