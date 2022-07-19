Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

