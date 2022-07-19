O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $672.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.84 and its 200-day moving average is $658.07.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

