Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 140,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

