Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000.

SDY opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

