McDonald Partners LLC Invests $369,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

