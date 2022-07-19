Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $406.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

