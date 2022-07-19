RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

