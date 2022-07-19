Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $382.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.