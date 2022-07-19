Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 19,078 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 556,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,304 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,355,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

