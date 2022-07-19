Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 131.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 721.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

