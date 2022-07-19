JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

