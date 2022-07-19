892 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

