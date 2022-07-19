Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,949,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 911,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,250,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,378,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

