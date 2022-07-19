Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

