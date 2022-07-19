Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 10,293 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.22. The company has a market cap of $301.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

