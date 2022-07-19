Summit Global Investments Purchases 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,841,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.14.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

