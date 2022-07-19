Summit Global Investments Invests $318,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

