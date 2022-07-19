Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

