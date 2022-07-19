Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.