Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.00 and its 200-day moving average is $457.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

