Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

