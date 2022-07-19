S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.
S&P Global stock opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.41 and a 200-day moving average of $378.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
