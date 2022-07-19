WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

