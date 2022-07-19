WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

