WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

