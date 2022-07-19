WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

