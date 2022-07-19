WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

