WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

