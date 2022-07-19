WBH Advisory Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KBE stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

