WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 98 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $519.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.